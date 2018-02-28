Aaron Judge injury update: Yankees slugger won’t be fully healthy until Opening Day

Yankees star Aaron Judge will see his first action of the spring Wednesday, but won’t be at 100 percent until the games truly matter.

Judge told ESPN.com on Monday his surgically repaired left shoulder is a “work in progress until Opening Day.” He's taken part in practice and live BP sessions, but sat out the team's first four games of spring training.

Judge said the pain in his shoulder began in July, but refused to blame his dip in production after the All-Star break on the injury. He underwent arthroscopic surgery earlier this offseason.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year and newly acquired Giancarlo Stanton will likely split time at DH and a corner outfield spot once the season begins.