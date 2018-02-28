Grayson Allen accused of trying to kick and trip Virginia Tech players

Duke's Grayson Allen is being accused of trying to kick and trip Virginia Tech players during the Hokies' 64-63 upset win over the fifth-ranked Blue Devils on Monday.
But did he? It seems like a bunch of guys just scrambling for a loose ball, but the internet isn't ready to let Allen off the hook.
@BarstoolBigCat Another Grayson Allen trip/kick?? pic.twitter.com/n6FBm9atAT
— Zach Young (@Zach_Young) February 27, 2018
Hey look Duke’s Grayson Allen try’s to kick another player then jumps on them and grabs their arm pic.twitter.com/0Hw8Yyc9GS
— University-4 (@UniversityFour) February 27, 2018
Here's video of the alleged tripping incident:
Grayson Allen back at it again! You can see him purposely extend his foot pic.twitter.com/PdQcRH9WLL
— Eric Thomas (@hokie4lyfe) February 27, 2018