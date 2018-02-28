News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Grayson Allen accused of trying to kick and trip Virginia Tech players

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Duke's Grayson Allen is being accused of trying to kick and trip Virginia Tech players during the Hokies' 64-63 upset win over the fifth-ranked Blue Devils on Monday.

Grayson Allen accused of trying to kick Virginia Tech player

Grayson Allen accused of trying to kick Virginia Tech player

But did he? It seems like a bunch of guys just scrambling for a loose ball, but the internet isn't ready to let Allen off the hook.




Here's video of the alleged tripping incident:


Back To Top