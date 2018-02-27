'Neymar was asking for trouble!' - Amavi blames PSG star for injury

Neymar has been accused of “looking for things” during Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Marseille, with his actions ultimately resulting in a broken metatarsal.

The Brazilian forward was forced from the field in tears on Sunday as Ligue 1 leaders PSG sought to see out a 3-0 victory over arch-rivals.

He had been subjected to eight fouls during an outing cut short 10 minutes from the end, with the 26-year-old having already entered the contest as the most fouled performer in Europe’s top divisions.

While there is no suggestion that anybody has ever intended to cause Neymar harm with the rough treatment, Marseille defender Jordan Amavi has suggested that the South American often asks for trouble.

He told RMC following a feisty encounter with PSG: "We played normally against Neymar. I found him looking for things [fouls].

"I am just telling you what I saw on the pitch. He waited for us to press and then released the ball at the last minute.

"What did he expect? Personally, I do not know, I think he was looking for things though. He reaped a little of what he sows.

"Everybody knows that he has the talent, but he waited for us to press before releasing the ball."

It has already been reported that certain Marseille players warned the match officials during the game that they were growing tired of Neymar’s antics.

Post-game analysis determined that a broken bone had been suffered , with plans now being put in place for an operation.

Quite how long Neymar will be sidelined for remains to be seen, but he will definitely miss important fixtures in an ongoing Ligue 1 title bid and the second leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter with Real Madrid .

There is also a World Cup appearance this summer to think about, with a star turn set to arrive at that tournament short of the match sharpness he would have been hoping for.

That represents a major blow to Neymar, who saw his 2014 campaign on home soil in Brazil wrecked by an unfortunate back injury suffered during a quarter-final clash with Colombia.