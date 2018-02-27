Cristiano Ronaldo has been rested for Real Madrid's trip to Espanyol in La Liga on Tuesday.

Ronaldo rested as Real Madrid name squad for Espanyol clash

Ronaldo, 33, scored twice as the Blancos downed Alaves 4-0 in the Spanish top flight on Saturday.

However, the Portuguese star has been handed a rest ahead of the Espanyol match with Real's crunch Champions League last 16 second-leg clash with PSG just around the corner.

Real - who currently sit third in La Liga - face Getafe on Saturday shortly before they travel to France to face Ligue 1 leaders PSG on March 6.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema both netted in Real's win over Alaves and the duo have been named in the squad which will lock horns with Espanyol.

Captain Sergio Ramos, Isco and Marco Asensio have also been included in Zinedine Zidane's roster.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are currently 15th in La Liga and have failed to win any of their last seven games in all competitions, drawing their last four matches.

Real Madrid full squad: Navas, Casilla, Luca, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Theo, Achraf, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral.