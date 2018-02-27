Injured prop Jones released from Wales squad

Wyn Jones has been released from Wales' Six Nations squad after suffering a hamstring injury during the defeat to Ireland.

The Scarlets prop did the damage after coming off the bench to replace Rob Evans in the second half of Ireland's 37-27 victory at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Jones will return to his club to continue his recovery and Wales head coach Warren Gatland has opted against calling up a replacement for the loosehead.

Wales host bottom side Italy a week on Sunday and take on France in their final match of the tournament in Cardiff on March 17.