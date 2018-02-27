Lukhan Tui has been banned for three weeks for a tip tackle on Will Genia during The Reds' costly defeat to The Rebels in their Super Rugby opener last Friday.

Three-week Tui ban adds to Reds' woes

Scott Higginbotham was hit with a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle on Matt Philip, which resulted in the Reds captain being shown a red card early on at AAMI Park.

Tui requested a hearing after being cited for a lift-and-drive tackle on playmaker Genia and the lock was on Tuesday given the same punishment as his skipper.

Judicial Committee Chairman Michael Heron QC stated: "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including evidence from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Mark Martin QC, the Judicial Committee upheld the citing under Law 9.13.

"With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low end entry point of 6 weeks due to an absence of intention and other contributing factors.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's excellent disciplinary record and his guilty plea at the earliest possible opportunity, the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks.

"The player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including the Saturday 17 March 2018."