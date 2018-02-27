Motor racing: Formula E to show races live on Twitter in Japan

(Reuters) - Formula E races will be streamed live on Twitter in Japan from the next ePrix in Mexico this weekend, the electric series announced on Tuesday.

"This partnership with Twitter is a first for the series and an area we’re looking to expand in the future," Formula E's media and business development director Ali Russell said in a statement.

Japan is an important market for the series with Nissan set to enter next season and some of the country's top drivers, such as last year's Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato, competing in the past.

Formula E, which races in cities around the world, held its inaugural race in 2014 and is now in its fourth season.

Live-streaming has been one of Twitter's biggest focus areas since last year as it seeks to attract new users.

Twitter announced last month it was partnering with Twenty First Century Fox Inc's Fox Sports to stream a live show on this year's soccer World Cup in Russia.

The company also has a multi-year deal with the U.S. National Football League to live-stream pre-game coverage as well as a 30-minute show.



