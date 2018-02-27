Six-time Olympic gold medallist Chris Hoy has urged fellow Briton Lizzy Yarnold to compete in two more Winter Games after she made history by claiming glory in Pyeongchang.

Let's see two more Games! Hoy urges Yarnold to continue

Yarnold defended her women's skeleton title at the 2018 Games to become the first British Winter Olympian to win two gold medals.

The 29-year-old has yet to confirm whether she will seek to retain her crown once again in Beijing, four years from now.

Ex-cyclist Hoy, whose tally of six Summer Olympic golds gives him a British record he shares with former team-mate Jason Kenny, would love to see Yarnold extend her career beyond the 2022 Games.

Hoy told Omnisport: "I did four Games, [former rower] Steve Redgrave did five Games. She could easily continue on and I think, in her game, it seems to be that experience counts for a huge amount.

"To have that calm head, that ability to perform when it really matters under pressure, which she clearly has, I think why not [continue]?

"Let's see two more Games, not just one more!"

--- Sir Chris Hoy, an ambassador for Science in Sport, was speaking at the London Bike Show