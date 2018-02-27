Cricket: Black Caps call up Chapman with Williamson doubtful for second ODI

New Zealand have called up Mark Chapman as cover for Wednesday's second one-day international against England, with skipper Kane Williamson doubtful due to a "mild hamstring injury".

Black Caps call up Chapman with Williamson doubtful for second ODI

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is hopeful his captain will be able to feature in Mount Maunganui, as the hosts seek to move 2-0 up in the five-match series.

"If he proves his fitness, then he'll definitely play – otherwise, you'll see Mark Chapman come in," Hesson told reporters on Tuesday.

"He [Williamson] has had a few little niggles over the last few months. This is just a mild hamstring strain, but one [where] he's obviously got to make sure he's 100 per cent ready to go.

"It's a big blow – Kane's obviously a high-quality player. But we've got to have confidence in our squad as well. There'll be some minor adjustments there, but throughout the year, even when Kane hasn't played, we've been able to put in a performance, so that won't be an excuse."

Hesson revealed George Worker would have been brought in as cover ahead of Chapman, had the former not suffered an injury of his own at the weekend.

"George Worker would have come in as a top-three replacement, but unfortunately George stood on a ball in the Ford Trophy final and has an issue with his ankle," added the New Zealand coach.