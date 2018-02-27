Serie A is in Napoli's hands, says Insigne

The outcome of the Serie A title race is completely down to Napoli following Monday's 5-0 demolition of Cagliari, according to Lorenzo Insigne.

Napoli have been in fine form this season, winning 22 and losing just one of their 26 top-flight matches to take them top of the table.

The weather-enforced postponement of Juventus' clash with Atalanta on Sunday meant Napoli had the opportunity to open up a four-point cushion at the summit, and they did so with little fuss, winning away from home in comprehensive fashion.

Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Marek Hamsik, Mario Rui and Insigne scored the goals for Maurizio Sarri's swashbuckling side.

And Insigne thinks the title is Napoli's to lose, with Juventus potentially set to miss out for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

"We're top and it's in our hands," Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

"We need to win all of our remaining games. Juve will not give up, but we have proven that we've got great character and a big heart.

"We are not putting pressure on anyone; we are just approaching each game like it's a final. Hopefully we'll be rewarded at the end of the season."

Insigne's team-mate Pepe Reina has been linked in recent days with a move to AC Milan when his contract expires in June, but Insigne is convinced the Spain international wants to remain at the Stadio San Paolo.

"I hope everyone who is here stays, but it's not up to me to decide these things," he said.

"Nevertheless, I'm convinced Pepe has always wanted to stay here as long as possible. We shall see."