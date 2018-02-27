Basketball: USA, Italy and Lithuania march into second round

The United States, Italy, Lithuania and Spain marched into the second round of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying on Monday.
USA improved to 4-0 in qualifying with an 83-75 win over Puerto Rico in Group C in the Americas.
Aaron Harrison led the way with 16 points as the Americans withstood a stern test from Puerto Rico.
Also in Group C, Mexico returned to winning ways with a 75-52 victory against Cuba.
Argentina also booked their ticket to the next round after they defeated Paraguay 84-61 in Group A, while Panama upstaged Uruguay 86-75.
Amedeo Della Valle was the star of the show for the Italians, scoring 29 points in a 101-50 rout of Romania in Cluj to maintain his side's perfect record after four Group D matches.
Lithuania advanced in style, Eimantas Bendzius pouring in 22 points and claiming four rebounds in a 106-50 Group C hammering of Kosovo in Klaipeda.
Spain also moved into round two, the Group A leaders seeing off Montenegro 79-67, while all four teams are still in the hunt to qualify from Group B after Latvia beat Turkey 79-70 and Ukraine saw off Sweden 77-66.
Coach Ivica Skelin said it is "probably the end of my run with Croatia" despite an 82-78 win over the Netherlands, while Slovenia failed to seal their place in the second round after losing 93-92 to Belarus and Hungary moved level with Poland in Group C by beating them 64-57.
New Zealand defeated Korea 93-84 in Seoul to progress from Asian Qualifiers Group A and Lebanon thrashed India 90-50 to go through.
China also qualified along with Jordan following victories over Hong Kong and Syria respectively.