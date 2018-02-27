Brownlee to contest Mooloolaba triathlon

English triathlon star Alistair Brownlee will race in Mooloolaba next month as he prepares to defend his Commonwealth Games title.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and defending Commonwealth Games individual and team triathlon champion will headline the March 10 race on the Sunshine Coast.

It will be held three weeks before the main event on the Gold Coast.

Brownlee will be joined in a high-class field that includes Australia's Rio Olympic trio Aaron Royle, Ryan Bailie and Ryan Fisher.

Commonwealth Games team members Luke Willian, Matt Hauser and Charlotte McShane will also take part.

Brownlee's brother Jonathan, who won gold and silver alongside his sibling in Glasgow as well as bronze and silver in the past two Olympics, will also be competing on the Gold Coast.