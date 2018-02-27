NBA: All-Star Davis scores 53 points in win over Suns, Warriors roll on

It was the Anthony Davis show as the New Orleans Pelicans saw off the Phoenix Suns 125-116 in the NBA on Monday.

All-Star forward Davis scored 53 points on 16-of-29 shooting. He also added 17 rebounds and five blocks, continuing his unrivalled form over the last month.

Davis joined Bob McAdoo (1974) as the only players in NBA history to record 50-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and five blocks in a single game.

Jrue Holiday pitched in with 20 points and seven assists, helping free up space for Davis, who has now scored at least 38 points in seven of his last 11 games.

The Pelicans (34-26) have now won six straight games. Many thought their playoff chances ended when DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this month, but Davis has them playing at an elite level.

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors improved to 3-0 after the All-Star break following their 125-111 victory over the New York Knicks.

Klay Thompson posted 26 points, while team-mate Kevin Durant had 22 points for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to 13 games by topping the Utah Jazz 96-85.

TEAM EFFORT BY LAKERS

The Los Angeles Lakers had nine players in double figures during a 123-104 road win at the Atlanta Hawks, including Lonzo Ball dropping 13 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but Julius Randle (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 points, 14 rebounds) also had double-doubles.

SHOOTING WOES FOR HOLIDAY AND BULLS

Chicago Bulls starting guard Jordan Holiday scored just four points on one-of-11 shooting (0 of five from three-point range) in 35 minutes of action in a 104-87 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. For the game, Chicago shot just 33 of 93 (35.5 per cent) from the field.

POELTL OFF THE DRIBBLE

Jakok Poeltl scored eight points off the bench to help the Toronto Raptors thrash the Detroit Pistons 123-94.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State Warriors 125-111 New York Knicks



Brooklyn Nets 104-87 Chicago Bulls



Boston Celtics 109-98 Memphis Grizzlies



New Orleans Pelicans 125-116 Phoenix Suns



Houston Rockets 96-85 Utah Jazz



Los Angeles Lakers 123-104 Atlanta Hawks



Toronto Raptors 123-94 Detroit Pistons



Oklahoma City Thunder 112-105 Orlando Magic



Dallas Mavericks 109-103 Indiana Pacers



Minnesota Timberwolves 118-100 Sacramento Kings

WIZARDS AT BUCKS

Two Eastern Conference contenders meet in a possible playoff matchup preview. The Washington Wizards have been bolstered by improved play from some of their role players, while the Milwaukee Bucks have the explosive firepower to beat anyone. Milwaukee, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, have won six of their last nine games.