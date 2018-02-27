Agent Mateja Kezman revealed there is "huge" interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from "great" clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France.

Huge interest in United and Madrid target Milinkovic-Savic, says Kezman

LaLiga and Champions League titleholders Real Madrid and Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with moves for midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, while Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested.

Clubs have already been warned that bids in the region of €70million will not be enough to tempt Lazio into selling the 22-year-old Serbia international, who scored twice in Sunday's 3-0 victory at Sassuolo.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend insists - we need a Pochettino NOT a Wenger

READ MORE: Gossip - PSG ‘to swap Mbappe for Coutinho to appease Neymar’ and more

Providing an update on his client, Kezman told Tuttomercatoweb: "There's huge interest in him from great clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France.

"I don't want to talk about numbers, but I'm sure Sergei has it in him to be the best player in Europe in the next few years.

"Still, we'll talk about transfers at the end of the season, Lazio, for now, are playing great football and having an important season. We’re all focused on this."

Milinkovic-Savic has flourished this season, scoring nine Serie A goals and 11 across all competitions for Lazio.