Harden leads Rockets to 13th straight win

James Harden continued his MVP form while leading the soaring Houston Rockets to their 13th successive NBA win.

Houston defeated the surging Utah Jazz 96-85 on the road on Monday thanks to Harden's 26 points on eight-of-13 shooting, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Rockets outscored Utah by 16 points in the second half.

Harden, a leading MVP candidate, is averaging over 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game this season.

He further exemplified his value earlier this season while injured, which forced Houston into their most difficult stretch of the campaign.

Harden has scored at least 25 points in nine of his last games, and the Rockets are 17-1 since his return from a hamstring injury.

The Rockets (47-13) regained a half-game lead over reigning champions the Golden State Warriors atop the Western Conference standings with their latest win.