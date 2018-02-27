James Harden leads Rockets to 13th straight win

James Harden continued his MVP form Monday while leading the Rockets to their 13th straight win.

Houston defeated the surging Jazz 96-85 in Utah thanks to Harden's 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Rockets outscored Utah by 16 points in the second half.



A BAKER'S DOZEN!



13 Straight W's!



Harden, a leading MVP candidate, is averaging over 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game this season. He further exemplified his value earlier this year while injured, which forced Houston into its most difficult stretch of the season.

Harden, a leading MVP candidate, is averaging over 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game this season. He further exemplified his value earlier this year while injured, which forced Houston into its most difficult stretch of the season.

Harden has scored at least 25 points in nine of his last games, and the Rockets are 17-1 since Harden's return from a hamstring injury.

The Rockets (47-13) regained a half-game lead over the Warriors atop the Western Conference standings with their latest win.