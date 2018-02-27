A former AAU basketball coach is currently under investigation in Iowa after allegedly being found in possession of videos of young, "disrobed" boys.

Former AAU coach under investigation for allegedly making videos of boys showering

Disturbing court records obtained by the Associated Press reveal former Iowa Barnstormers co-director Greg Stephen has also been accused of making videos of the underage males showering.

Iowa investigators, who are mulling asking the FBI for help in the matter, seized at least 10 cellphones and tablets, hard drives, digital video cassettes and more possible evidence during a search of Stephen's Iowa home.

Authorities also searched a cabin owned by Stephen in east-central Iowa which was occasionally used for summertime group gatherings with players, court documents show.

The 42-year-old Stephen, who worked most recently with the Barnstormers' 10th-grade traveling team, has yet to be charged with any crimes but child pornography and invasion of privacy charges are looming, according to the Associated Press.

Stephen was fired by the Iowa Barnstormers when the allegations first surfaced Friday.



Effective immediately Greg Stephen is no longer a part of our Barnstormers Basketball organization. If you have questions or concerns please email jamie@gostormers.com or jamiep@gostormers.com.

Allegations of misconduct came to light after a home improvement worker at Stephen's home found a “plug-in electronic charging device” in the bathroom that appeared to have video-recording capabilities, per USA Today Sports.

The device that the worker turned over to authorities from Stephen's home allegedly contained an “excess of one hundred” clips of underage males disrobing in a hotel bathroom.

The worker, whose name is redacted from court documents, also said he had prior concerns about pornographic images Stephen possessed of young males.