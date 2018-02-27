Commentators and fans have been left scratching their heads after a heavyweight judo final ended up with both fighters losing and no one claiming gold.

The bizarre judo final where both fighters lost

In what was supposed to be a thrilling conclusion to an event that saw more than 400 competitors compete over three days across 13 different weight categories, the heavyweight showdown ended in farcical circumstances.

The event at the ISS Dome in western Germany was touted as one of the most important competitions on the International Judo Federation (IJF) calendar.

But it was made to look like silly after the heavyweight gold medal match between Japanese competitors Hisayoshi Harasawa and Takeshi Ojitani provided one of the all-time anti-climaxes in sport.

For whatever reason, the Japanese compatriots decided to go into the match-up with little intention of actually trying to beat each other.

After watching the tepid encounter and warning both men, Honduran referee Jose Ordonez decided he'd seen enough.

Less than two minutes into the contest the referee disqualified both men for refusing to fight - an unthinkable outcome labelled a "worldwide first" by the IJF.

"The IJF Supervisors and our team deemed that this contest and the way it unfolded was unacceptable," said IJF head referee director Juan Carlos Barcos.

"There was no intention to fight from either judoka and with the recently amended rules we can now reprimand two judoka in this way.

"This is what we decided as there was no judoka worthy of winning in the +100kg final."

So in a crazy twist of fate Harasawa and Ojitani were both awarded silver medals, with no gold medal awarded in the heavyweight category.

"It is against the spirit of judo to turn up and not fight," IJF commentator Sheldon Franco-Rooks said after the decision.

"Neither fighter has demonstrated the desire to compete here. So the referee has said 'OK, if you're not going to fight, you're both off.'"

Perhaps even stranger scenes unfolded during the medal presentation afterwards when Harasawa and Ojitani occupied the same step with no one atop the podium and no anthem being played.