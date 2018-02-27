News

Nikita Kucherov injury update: Lightning star leaves game with upper-body injury

Nikita Kucherov's nine-game points streak came to an end after the Lightning star was lifted from Monday's game against the Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury.

Kucherov, who has led the NHL in scoring since Dec.12, exited after playing just six shifts in the first period. During the second intermission, the Lightning said Kucherov suffered an upper-body injury and would not return to the ice.

Tampa Bay (42-17-3 entering Monday) starts a back to back Wednesday at home, then goes on the road Thursday to face the Stars. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Kucherov could skate as soon as Wednesday against Buffalo.



Kucherov needs just three more points to match his career high for scoring in a season (40-45-85) set in 2016-17.

