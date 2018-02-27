Ryan Hartman trade a reminder to Blackhawks: Life comes at you fast

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was asked Monday whether Chicago’s championship window has closed. Bowman said he didn’t know if he subscribed to the theory of windows, mentioning the Lightning going from out of the 2017 playoffs to a Stanley Cup favorite and the Golden Knights’ remarkably quick ascension.

“Things in our sport more than anything,” Bowman said to reporters, “they change pretty dramatically year to year.”

Ryan Hartman and the Blackhawks have proven that, though not in the way Bowman would have wanted.

On Monday, Chicago sent Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick to Nashville for the Predators’ first- and fourth-round choices in this year’s draft and Swedish forward Victor Ejdsell. In another deal, Chicago unloaded Tommy Wingels to Boston for a conditional 2019 fifth-round pick.

That the Blackhawks are in the selling position for the first time since 2007 is one of the NHL’s biggest non-Vegas surprises. A year removed from a 50-win season and just three from their third Stanley Cup of the decade, the Blackhawks are effectively out of the playoff race with 19 games to go. Instead of talk about adding to the dynasty and Hall of Fame resumes, Chicago is playing out the string and answering questions about getting youngsters more ice time.

“It’s different. A different feeling,” Patrick Kane told reporters Monday. “Obviously we’re not in the position we’d like to be and usually, at this time of year, you’re looking toward some of the bigger names on the trade list (and) if we’re getting any of them. Obviously that’s not the case this year, so a little bit different feeling.”

The Blackhawks are in this position for a host of reasons. Corey Crawford’s prolonged absence has been a major culprit. The lack of production from Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad has been another. No Marian Hossa, Artemi Panarin, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Scott Darling certainly hasn’t helped. The power play has languished near the bottom of the league all season, and the blue line has lacked any sort of consistency beyond a slightly but noticeably slower Duncan Keith.

In all, Chicago is in a completely different spot than where it was 12 months ago. Instead of entering the playoffs as a favorite and thinking about a fourth Cup, the Blackhawks are at a crossroads trying to collect young talent to support an aging but expensive core.

“Totally different. We’re always in there thinking about who’s getting who and hopefully we get somebody,” coach Joel Quenneville said Monday to reporters. “I think that … first time we’ve been in the selling mode and it’s a whole different environment.”

As for Hartman, a year ago he looked like a key part of the Blackhawks’ next wave.

Only 5-11 and 194 pounds, Hartman has always played a more physical game than his stature would suggest. Before establishing himself as a regular in Chicago, the knocks on him were a perceived lack of discipline and questions about whether he could produce.

Last season, Chicago’s 2013 first-round pick seemed to put those questions to rest. Playing a physical game that led some to think the Blackhawks had found their replacement for Andrew Shaw, Hartman scored 19 goals and limited himself to 70 penalty minutes in an encouraging rookie year.

Even though he was silent in Chicago’s four-game sweep to Nashville in last year’s first round, Hartman, 23, was still expected to take a big leap in his sophomore season. But the highlight of his 2017-18 season came on opening night when he had a goal and four assists in a 10-1 rout of Pittsburgh as part of a line with Kane and Nick Schmaltz. Since then, Hartman’s production has dried up and the discipline issues returned.

Hartman, a pending RFA this summer, was scratched seven times and his final game with the Blackhawks ended with a benching in Chicago’s loss Saturday in Columbus, punishment for taking a high-sticking penalty 17:06 into the first that killed an odd-man rush. He wasn't seen as part of their future.

“Hartzy always had stretches where he’d be very effective as far as producing and playing the right way. Discipline is something that he had some real good stretches in that area as well,” Quenneville said. “I think for him it’s an opportunity where all of a sudden, I don’t know where he’s going to play in their lineup, but I think he’s got a chance to play with some good players in good situations, some meaningful games. I thought he progressed fine with us.”

Beyond the weirdness of hearing Quenneville talk about how a player is leaving Chicago to play in meaningful games, the Blackhawks got a decent return for Hartman. Nashville, Bowman said, offered value he found hard to pass up.

“In the short term, obviously it’s hard to let a player like Ryan go but I felt that we had two really high-value assets to complement (the organization),” Bowman said.

During his Monday news conference, Bowman said the bright spot of the season has been the progression of young players. And he’s probably right, as Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat and Vinnie Hinostroza have emerged in Chicago and 2017 picks Henri Jokiharju and Ian Mitchell have matured into strong prospects. Add in Dylan Sikura, a Northeastern senior who hasn’t yet signed, Ejdsell and the two first-round picks the Blackhawks will have this June, and Bowman thinks Chicago will get an infusion of even more young talent.

“That’s a lot of players that have a chance to really impact our team going forward over the next couple seasons,” Bowman said.

Perhaps that youth can help fuel a fast and needed Chicago turnaround. And maybe it’s possible, because as Hartman and the Blackhawks have learned, life can change quickly.