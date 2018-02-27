It appears Vontae Davis' free agency tour has come to a close.

Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis reportedly signing with Bills

According to multiple reports, Davis has chosen the Bills as his next team with a one-year deal after being released by the Colts this past season.

After missing the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury, Davis was held out of the Colts' Week 9 win over the Texans for a what the team announced as a non-injury related issue. He wasn't pleased with the way the move was handled and said he felt more like he was benched than given time to heal.

Davis has 22 interceptions and 395 tackles in nine NFL seasons. He was viewed as one of the top cover corners from 2011 to 2015, but the soon-to-be 31 year old may have lost a step.

The Bills already have a strong No. 1 corner in Tre'Davious White, so Davis should be able to ease into Buffalo's secondary.