Brazilian legend Cafu refused to be drawn on whether he thinks Neymar should leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid, though he insisted the star forward is in French capital to win the Champions League.

Cafu: Real Madrid? Neymar is at PSG to win Champions League

Neymar, who suffered a fractured foot against Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday, moved to Ligue 1 giants PSG in a world-record €222million deal last August but the 26-year-old Brazil international has already been linked to Madrid.

The former Barcelona player continues to be at the centre of growing speculation amid talk of a sensational switch to the European and Spanish champions.

LaLiga titleholders Madrid lead PSG 3-1 after the first leg of the blockbuster Champions League last-16 tie.

Speaking at the Laureus Sports Awards, Cafu was asked if he would tell Neymar to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and the ex-AC Milan full-back said: "That's Neymar's decision. I can't decide for Neymar, or give him advice on such a situation.

"He's just left Barcelona to go to PSG. He knows very well how important he is to world football, but at the end of the day it's his decision. I can't give advice to him in a situation like this.

Cafu added: "There are different moments in your life. Only Neymar knows what's happening. We can only speculate about it, according to what we read in the newspapers. It's up to Neymar, together with his staff, to take a decision.

"He'll know what's better for him, if it is to stay at PSG or to go to Real Madrid, or Barcelona, or Brazil, I don't know. Whatever he decides, it will be respected because of what he stands for in football, in international level."

"A high-class player can play any place in the world," the 47-year-old and two-time World Cup winner continued. "No matter the league. It has to do with professionalism and responsibility of the player to want to develop himself and play.

"Nowadays, it's clear that Ligue 1, that didn't use to be so watched around the world, is being watched and talked about. The proof is that here today we talked more about Ligue 1 than about other leagues. So, a big star in a league that didn't have this visibility makes it to be more known worldwide.

"Neymar is doing this and his aim, no doubt, was Champions League, because PSG didn't have the opportunity to win it yet. With Neymar, they can do it."