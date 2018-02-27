News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Blue Jays sign South Korean reliever Oh

Reuters
Reuters /

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed South Korean free agent reliever Oh Seung-hwan to a one-year contract, the Major League Baseball team said on Monday.

Blue Jays sign South Korean reliever Oh

Blue Jays sign South Korean reliever Oh

The right-hander went 1-6 with 20 saves and a 4.10 earned run average in 62 games for the St. Louis Cardinals last season.
The 35-year-old Jeongeup native had previously appeared to reach an agreement with the Texas Rangers earlier in February. That deal was pending a physical, but it was never completed.
He made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2016 following an 11-year professional career spent between the KBO League in South Korea and Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
With a strong strikeout ability given control of both his fastball and secondary pitches, Oh enjoyed an impressive first season in MLB, where he began as a setup reliever before becoming the team's closer.
Oh began last season as the Cardinals' closer, but was switched back to a setup man midway through the campaign.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Back To Top