The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers had opposite game plans heading into Monday's NHL trade deadline. For the Lightning, their goal was to find a way to fortify the roster for a legitimate Stanley Cup run; while the Rangers sought to move talented veterans in exchange for prospects, draft picks and young NHL players all in the name of rebuilding for their future.

Ryan McDonagh trade grades: Lightning beef up for Cup run, Rangers plot future

Those polar motives were at the heart of the deadline deal in which the Rangers traded team captain Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller to the Lightning as the central figures in a blockbuster deal.

Trade Details

Lightning receive from Rangers

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller

Rangers receive from Lightning

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov, prospects Brett Howden and Libor Hajek, a first-round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in 2019.

Tampa Bay Lightning: A

The Lightning took a page out of the Rangers script from the past six years or so, pushing their chips to the center of the table to go all in on a Stanley Cup run.

GM Steve Yzerman wanted badly to fortify his defense corps in order to give his high-flying club that sits first overall in the standings the best possible chance at contending for the Cup. He failed to land Erik Karlsson, instead securing McDonagh, who for years has been the workhorse two-way top defenseman for the Rangers.

What makes this acquisition such a win is that McDonagh -- whose play slipped under the wear and tear of injuries and playing alongside limited defense partners the past few years -- will slide into the second pairing in Tampa, likely alongside talented rookie Mikhail Sergachev while letting Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman handle top-pair minutes. This is a monster top-four on defense -- one in which McDonagh can slide to the right side to play some first-pair minutes with Hedman if need be, or be paired with former partner Dan Girardi should Sergachev's game regress in the post season. That's not even mentioning McDonagh's addition to the penalty kill and power play units.

Miller is a two-time 20-goal scorer that first better on the wing than at center, though he plays both. He is a much better fit as a secondary scorer on the uber-talented Lightning than as a go-to top-six producer the Rangers needed him to be. Fast, tough and skilled, Miller is a nice fit and a quality addition. However, he comes with a reputation of careless two-way play even after several years of tough love under coach Alain Vigneault in New York.

Yzerman did give up the talented Namestnikov, two prospects and at least one -- could be two -- first round picks, so that is a lot of the future that is gone. Yet, McDonagh is under contract through next season, Miller is only a RFA this summer and, like we said, the Lightning own the league's best record and owe it to themselves and their fans to give it their all on a Stanley Cup run this year and next.

If they win it all, this trade will be well worth it for the Lightning, no matter how it works out for the Rangers down the road.

New York Rangers: B+

It's difficult to give a team that just completed a week-long gutting of its soul an A grade, and nearly impossible to properly grade said organization when so much of the return for McDonagh and Miller is based on unknowns -- a pair of prospects still a year or more from reaching the NHL and two draft picks, one of which will not be used until the summer of 2019.

So, really, only time will tell what a fair grade is for the Rangers on this blockbuster deal.

In the immediate aftermath, though, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton deserves high marks for following through on his stated mission of a complete rebuild, fortifying the club's sagging prospects pool by adding six draft picks, five prospects and two young, skilled NHLers before the deadline -- culminating with this trade.

Namestnikov is a solid addition, one that will be a difference maker immediately on the NHL level for the Rangers. In the midst of a breakout season with 20 goals and 44 points already, Namestnikov can play center or wing, is only 25-years-old and was extremely popular in the Lightning dressing room. A good get by Gorton.

Howden, a center, and Hajek, a defenseman, were Tampa Bay's first and second round selections in the 2016 draft. Both played well in the 2018 World Junior Championships and each is having a solid season in the WHL. Both immediately become two of New York's better prospects, though there are some scouts already saying that they are good players that do not project as front line NHLers. Gorton also took some hits for not landing one of the Lightning's best prospects in a trade of such magnitude.

What Gorton did get, though, is another first round pick in this year's draft -- the Rangers now have three first-rounders -- and perhaps another next summer should the Lightning win either the 2018 or 2019 Stanley Cup. Gorton has stockpiled a plethora of early-round selections, now he must hit on them with quality future NHL players.