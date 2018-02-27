The Winnipeg Jets acquired two-time NHL All-Star center Paul Stastny from the St Louis Blues in exchange for prospect Erik Foley, a conditional first-round draft pick this year and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2020.

Jets acquire center Paul Stastny from Blues

Veteran Stastny, 32, has tallied 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games for St Louis this season.

In his 12 years in the NHL, the first eight of which were with the Colorado Avalanche, he has 216 goals and 417 assists over 805 regular-season games.

With 83 points after this weekend's action – Winnipeg are in third place in the Western Conference. Stastny adds punch to an offense that has already scored 208 goals, fourth most in the league.

Foley, a 20-year-old forward, was selected 78th overall by Winnipeg in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games for Providence College this season and has 87 career points (37 goals, 50 assists) in 104 games for Providence.