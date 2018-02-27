Jordan Howard is making some big predictions for the 2018 NFL season as he talked up the Chicago Bears' playoff chances.

Howard promises Bears will make NFL playoffs in 2018

The running back said that not only will the Bears have a winning season for the first time in four years, but that they will make the playoffs.

"The Bears are definitely going to have a winning season," Howard told NFL Network on Monday.

"We're going to get to the playoffs. So I guarantee we get to the playoffs."

The Bears have not made the postseason since 2010, when they advanced to the NFC championship game, but lost to the Green Bay Packers.

But with a new head coach in Matt Nagy and a year of experience behind quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Howard has reason for optimism.

"We have to go after some receivers ... we definitely have to get some receivers in and help Mitch," Howard said.

"I feel like that's the part that's going to complete us because we got the run game down, but now we just got to get the passing game going. I feel like that will take us over the top."