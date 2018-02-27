Andrew Jones update: Texas guard to continue leukemia fight as outpatient

Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones announced Monday he is out of the hospital and is now receiving outpatient treatment for leukemia.

Jones said in a statement issued by the university that he was released from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Saturday.

"That was a great night and a big step for me and my family," Jones said in the statement. "My doctors tell me I am continuing to show improvement, and that is really encouraging.

"My family and I will remain in Houston for this next stage of my recovery."

Jones, 20, was diagnosed with leukemia in early January. He played in 10 games for the Longhorns this season, averaging 13.5 points per game.