In the midst of another miserable season, Sabres faithful could at least cling to the idea of a trade deadline selloff bringing hope for the future.

Evander Kane trade grades: Sabres' Jason Botterill flunks first deadline test

Instead, incredibly, Buffalo may have reached 3:01 p.m. ET Monday in worse shape as an organization after entering the day with the second-worst record in the NHL.

Out went Evander Kane. In came a couple watered-down draft picks and a B-level prospect. The expiring contracts of Benoit Pouliot, Josh Gorges and Robin Lehner (RFA), three other trade deadline possibilities, remained on the books. And afterward, a defeated Jason Botterill seemed at a loss about how to fix his dysfunctional roster.

"We had one legitimate offer for Evander," the rookie general manager said of his top trade asset, via The Buffalo News. "It was a difficult market for rentals."

Trade details

Sharks receive from Buffalo:

Forward Evander Kane

Sabres receive from San Jose:

2019 first-round draft pick (conditional), 2020 fourth-round draft pick (conditional), AHL forward Daniel O'Regan

Sabres: F

Botterill obtained little of substance in exchange for Kane, by some measure the best rental forward available at the deadline. After Rick Nash fetched the Rangers a first-round pick, an NHL player, a prospect, a minor-league player and another pick, it was expected Kane could bring back a similar package.

It didn't come close.

The picks are condition-laden. If the Sharks don't win the Stanley Cup or re-sign Kane this summer (both plausible, but unlikely), that 2019 first-round pick is downgraded to the second round. The other pick is a fourth-rounder in 2019 or a third-rounder in 2020, whichever the Sharks prefer.

First-round picks traveled freely between teams Monday for players like Paul Stastny, Ryan Hartman and Tomas Tatar. But Kane, with 20 goals and 40 points this season, is far and away the most skilled player of the bunch, but brought the Sabres little more than a non-guaranteed first-round pick that will be made 18 months into the future. Tack on the requisite 2-3 years it takes an average first-rounder to crack the NHL and downtrodden Buffalo fans won't enjoy the fruits of this trade until 2022 or later.

Take a look at some of the other first-round picks that changed hands in the last week. It's difficult to believe Botterill couldn't negotiate a hard line, or waited too long to do so.



— Pittsburgh's 2018 first for Derick Brassard (plus a 2019 third-rounder)

— Nashville's 2018 first for Hartman (plus Victor Ejdsell and a 2018 fourth-rounder)

— Winnipeg's 2018 first for Stastny (plus Erik Foley and a conditional pick in 2020)

— Vegas' 2018 first for Tatar (plus a second in 2019 via the Islanders and a 2021 third-rounder)

— Tampa Bay's 2018 and 2019 first-round picks (the latter is conditional) as part of the package for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller



O'Regan, a 2012 fifth-round pick, is a former teammate of Jack Eichel at Boston University, but at 24 has a low ceiling and was far from San Jose's top prospect. He has 83 points in 94 AHL games and might crack the 2018-19 Sabres lineup, if only because it will be so desolate.

Lehner stayed put because teams aren't trading for goalies right now. Fine. Pouliot and Gorges aren't especially handy players in their miscast roles with the Sabres, but are they so bad not to has attracted a single late-round offer?

Botterill's hands were tied, sure. Kane's pending free agency, off-ice concerns and lack of playoff experience certainly contributed to a lesser return. But the first-year GM looked the part and squandered his best trade chip in the first deadline deal of his career. It's hard to sell this as anything but a big, fat "F" for Buffalo.

Sharks: A

If the Sabres get an "F," Sharks GM Doug Wilson, one of the savviest in the NHL, deserves the highest of marks for fleecing his inexperienced counterpart.

Kane has never played for a successful team — from Atlanta to Winnipeg to Buffalo — let alone one with such talent as Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton, Logan Couture, Brent Burns, et al. San Jose is a bona fide Cup contender that sees a wide-open window in a Western Conference, which hasn't yet produced a clear front-runner. If Kane forms chemistry alongside one of the Sharks' potent pivots, he could be a force in a conference that plays a more physical brand.

Kane said "excitement probably doesn't do it justice" about the opportunity to leave Buffalo behind for Sabres. If his impending free agency was a contributor factor to a such cheap price, it sounds like the Sharks may not have much trouble convincing him to stay around this summer.