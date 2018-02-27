Larry Eustachy's time at Colorado State is over.

Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy steps down amid mistreatment allegations

The men's basketball coach stepped down Monday after six years with the program, the school announced.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Colorado State's men's basketball coach the past six seasons. The players, fans and administration, including President Tony Frank, have made my time in Fort Collins an incredible experience. I am extremely grateful for my time here — there are so many positive memories I will take with me," Eustachy said.

"At the end of the day, it is time for me to step aside and allow Colorado State to open a new chapter of Rams basketball. Likewise, this also gives me a chance to hit the reset button and then put all my energy into future opportunities. As hard as it is to step away from these players and my staff, it is the right decision at the right time for all concerned.

"I will always be a CSU fan and will cheer for the Rams wherever my path leads. There are too many players and supporters to individually recognize so I'll leave it at this: from the bottom of my heart, thank you and Go Rams!"

Eustachy has been accused of mistreating players, prompting an internal investigation by the school for the second time. He was accused of creating a fearful atmostphere in the locker room and using intimidation tactics with his players during the 2013-14 season.

MORE:

Colorado State places head coach Larry Eustachy on administrative leave

| Colorado State to fire men's basketball coach Larry Eustachy, report says



In dissolving Eustachy’s contract, the school agreed to three payments of $250,000 through early 2019. He will remain on paid leave until July 1.

Steve Barnes has taken over as interim head coach. The Rams currently have an 11-19 record and sit in 10th place in the Mountain West.