Neymar suffers fractured foot, PSG confirms

Neymar is a major doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's last-16 Champions League second leg against Real Madrid after the Brazilian suffered a fractured foot.

Neymar posted a photo on social media of his ankle in heavy strapping after being taken off on a stretcher in tears during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over rivals Marseille on Sunday.

The Brazil international was carried from the Parc des Princes pitch during the latter stages of the convincing Classique victory.



This won't be a welcome sight for Paris Saint-Germain or Brazil fans...







Neymar shares an image of his injured ankle on Instagram.#PSG #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/AnqRPvtBkc

— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) February 26, 2018



PSG were already 3-0 up and had used all of their substitutes when Neymar rode a tackle from Marseille's Bouna Sarr and then appeared to roll his right ankle when planting his foot on the ground.

Replays showed the Brazilian's ankle made a sudden awkward movement as it came into contact with the turf.

The sight of Neymar being carried off on a stretcher will have caused panic among PSG fans, with their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Real Madrid coming up on March 6.

Unai Emery indicated after the match he was optimistic Neymar would recover from what the coach described as a twisted ankle in time to face Madrid.

But PSG released a statement late on Monday suggesting the Brazilian's ankle injury, combined with a cracked metatarsal, will give him little chance of taking on Madrid.

"Examinations performed today (ultrasound and CT) confirmed an anterior external sprain of the right ankle but also the associated existence of a fissure of the fifth metatarsal," PSG said.

Neymar appeared to be targeted by Marseille throughout Sunday's Classique meeting, the Brazilian fouled on eight occasions, although he set up Edinson Cavani for PSG's third goal.

The world's most expensive player - linked with Madrid ever since joining PSG from Barcelona in a €222million deal in August - had been a doubt to face Marseille due to a virus.

But after being passed fit Neymar sustained an injury that is likely to stop him from playing against PSG, with the Brazilian having only eight days to recover.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Sarr denied intending to hurt Neymar.

"Neymar? Me, I saw only one thing is that I played the ball," Sarr said.

"I didn't go at all with the intention of doing it. This is not my type of game at all. Apparently he twisted his ankle. It's unfortunate for him, but it's a game fact like any other."