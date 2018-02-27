Espanyol vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Real Madrid make the trip to Catalunya on Tuesday as they take on Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane's men have finally found form in recent weeks and they are on a seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

When it comes to the Liga they have won six of their last seven matches, drawing once, and those results have seen them rise to third in the table.

Madrid remain seven points behind second-place Atletico Madrid, but they will be confident of carrying on their impressive run, having already beaten their hosts this season.

Game Espanyol vs Real Madrid Date Tuesday February 27 Time 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Mix and it can also be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Espanyol players Goalkeepers P. Lopez, Diego Lopez, A. Lopez Defenders Navarro, Martin, Naldo, Duarte, Vila, J. Lopez, Hermoso, S. Sanchez Midfielders V. Sanchez, C. Sanchez, Jurado, Melendo, David Lopez, Piatti, Roca, Granero, Darder Forwards Moreno, S. Garcia, Baptistao

Quique Sanchez Flores doesn't have many injury issues to worry about, but Marc Roca is expected to be unavailable.

Potential Espanyol starting XI: Diego Lopez; Martin, David Lopez, Duarte, V. Sanchez; Piatti, C. Sanchez, Darder, Granero; Baptistao, Moreno.

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Luca Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Achraf, Nacho, Theo Midfielders Isco, Ceballos, Asensio, Llorente, Kovacic, Vazquez, Oscar Forwards Bale, Benzema, Mayoral

There are concerns over the availability of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marcelo, while Jesus Vallejo is definitely out.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rested once again by Zidane, while Casemiro has been forced out with a stomach complaint.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Theo, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane; Asensio, Kovacic, Isco, Vazquez; Bale, Benzema.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are in good form and they are 1/2 favourites to win according to dabblebet . Home side Espanyol are priced at 11/2 and a draw is available at 7/2.

Match Preview

Real Madrid appear to have emerged from a slump that threatened Zidane's job, but Los Blancos still have a long road to travel in order to salvage their season.

They have put together a seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, including a convincing 3-1 win over PSG in the Champions League last 16, and crucially, Cristiano Ronaldo has found his proverbial shooting boots.

It is no surprise to see the Portuguese star to the fore in the capital club's upturn in fortunes and, with 12 goals in his last seven appearances, Zidane will be hoping that he can maintain that level of performance. He will, however, play no part against Espanyol as the Blancos seek to keep a talismanic presence fresh.

There are also a number of injury concerns for the capital club to contend with as they head to Catalunya, with the likes of Modric, Kroos and Marcelo missing action in recent weeks, but they have managed to persevere nonetheless.

Madrid's hosts Espanyol are at a low ebb currently, having not won since beating Barcelona in the Copa del Rey mid-way through January, but bearing in mind their capacity for upsets, the visitors will have to be on the watch against complacency.