NFL offseason 2018: Players in need of a new team
1
Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman began telling his teammates goodbye on March 6 and his mother, Beverly, appeared to confirm the news on her Facebook page, posting, in part: "I am more than devastated to know that my son will no longer be a Seahawk" accompanied by crying emojis. The team has not announced any moves with Sherman, but several teammates have already taken to social media alluding to something going on with their cornerback.
2
Doug Martin
A first-round pick out of Boise State in 2012, Martin had a phenomenal rookie season for the Bucs with 1,454 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he ran for over 500 yards just once more over the next five seasons (1,402/2015) and averaged fewer than three yards per carry the past two years.
3
Kirk Cousins
Cousins isn't going to be on this list long, but Washington's late January trade for Alex Smith insured that the quarterback will be in a different uniform next season. The 6-3, 202-pound Cousins has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and at least 25 touchdowns each of the last three seasons.
4
Charles Johnson
The 11-year veteran was cut by the Carolina Panthers in late February. He amassed 67.5 sacks and 19 forced fumbles for the franchise.
5
Brian Cushing
In a salary-cap saving move, the Houston Texans released their all-time leading tackler on Feb. 20. Cutting the linebacker will save the Texans $7.6 million against the salary cap. He finishes his time in Houston with 664 career tackles, 13 1/2 sacks, eight interceptions and nine forced fumbles after having being suspended 10 games last season for his second violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
6
Malcolm Butler
By now, based on Butler's Super Bowl 52 benching, everybody knows how much he fell out of favor in New England as the No. 2 corner. It's a virtual lock that Butler has played his last down for New England, for whom he was the hero in their Super Bowl 49 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
7
AJ McCarron
He won his grievance in mid-February against the Bengals, who were trying to prevent him from entering the open market as a free agent.
"It's just a blessing," he told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I was going to be blessed either way because you're still in the league, you're still being able to play the game for a living, but it's just awesome just to be free now and to hopefully get that opportunity and be able to compete somewhere. That's all I've ever wanted. I'm just super excited. Just really excited that I get that opportunity now and I just can't wait to just showcase what I can do and show a team that I can lead a team and win ballgames."
8
Sebastian Janikowski
Unceremoniously dumped by new Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Janikowski, who turns 40 on March 2, first has to decide if he wants to continue playing the game. He has made 414 of 515 field goal attempts since being drafted No. 17 overall in 2000.
9
Nick Folk
Folk was his own worst enemy in 2017, misfiring on five field goal attempts and two extra point tries in a span of four games. His worst transgression was missing kicks from 56, 49 and 31 yards in the Bucs 19-14 home loss to the New England Patriots. By the following Monday, the team had four new kickers in for tryouts and put Folk on injured reserve.
10
Jonathan Stewart
Carolina parted ways with its all-time leading rusher on Feb. 28. Stewart, selected with the 13th overall pick in 2008, was released after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Panthers. In 2017, Stewart averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry, and finished the season with 680 total rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
11
Muhammad Wilkerson
The New York Jets have cut defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson two years after he signed a five year $86 million contract with the team. In the two seasons since signing the deal, Wilkerson has recorded eight total sacks and one interception while bringing in $36.8 million. The 2011 first round pick was set to earn roughly $20 million in 2018; by cutting him, the Jets will save more than $13 million.
12
Levine Toilolo
The Falcons have decided they don't need the 26-year-end to back up Austin Hooper. More of a blocking tight end than a receiver, Toilolo caught but 12 passes last season.
13
Mike Glennon
Despite signing Glennon to a three-year $45 million contract in March, 2017, the Bears traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Glennon began the 2017 season as the Bears starter, but lost the job to Trusbisky after going 1-3 in the first four weeks of the season. Releasing Glennon will save the Bears $25 million over the next two seasons and solidifies Trubisky's place as the franchise quarterback in Chicago.
14
Martellus Bennett
After being released by Green Bay, Bennett joined the New England Patriots prior to Week 8 of the 2017 season. After two games with New England, Bennett was placed on the season-ending IR with hamstring and shoulder injuries. By cutting Bennett, the Patriots shed $6.2 million in salary.
15
DeMarco Murray
Murray was released by the Titans on March 8 after spending two seasons in Tennessee. The seven-year veteran rushed for 659 total yards and six touchdowns during the 2017 season. Murray recently turned 30 years old, and his 3.6 yards per carry this past season tied a career low; Tennessee appears to be shifting its focus to feature 24-year-old Derrick Henry as its feature back moving forward.