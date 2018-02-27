Justin Thomas said he over-reacted by having a fan ejected during the final round of the Honda Classic on Sunday and "feels bad" over the incident.

Thomas apologises for fan ejection

Thomas won the title on the first sudden-death play-off hole at PGA National, denying fellow American Luke List.

The world number three decided enough was enough on the par-four 16th hole when a spectator continued to heckle him.

After hitting his tee shot on the 16th, Thomas yelled at an onlooker who had begged his ball to land in the bunker and later revealed it was not the first time he heard such comments.

Thomas subsequently had the fan thrown out, but on Monday said he regretted it after coming in for criticism.

The 2017 PGA Championship winner tweeted: "Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday.. sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke.

"Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt it was very understandable to have him escorted out. I never want to lose fans, or have people root against me. I just didn't see a place for that particular person to be yelling at us things that weren't necessary over and over again.

"I over-reacted and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it, but was more doing so because again I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary. I love all my fans and to hear that I've lost quite a few because of that, isn't fun.

"So I’m sorry to all the fans are who support us all on TOUR and we are extremely lucky to have them each and every week. Thanks to all who came out and supported at @TheHondaClassic and continue to every week we play. We (I) love you guys."