Shohei Ohtani perfect at plate in first spring training game as Angels' DH

Sporting News
If first impressions are any indication, Shohei Ohtani will indeed be able to contribute to the Angels at the plate as well as on the mound — or better.

The two-way superstar from Japan reached base in all three plate appearances Monday in his spring training debut as a hitter.

Batting second for the Angels against the Padres, Ohtani drew a walk in the first inning after starting with a 0-2 count, then added another walk in the third. His biggest contribution came in the fifth, when Ohtani followed Eric Young Jr.'s one-out double with an RBI single to center, starting what became a four-run inning for the Angels.


Ohtani was then removed in favor of pinch-runner Jack Kruger but got a hero's welcome when he returned to the dugout.

The 23-year-old's impressive showing at the plate Monday helped balance out his pitching debut Saturday, in which the right-hander allowed a second-inning homer to Keon Broxton in his 1 1/3 innings of work against the Brewers.

