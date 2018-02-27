If first impressions are any indication, Shohei Ohtani will indeed be able to contribute to the Angels at the plate as well as on the mound — or better.

Shohei Ohtani perfect at plate in first spring training game as Angels' DH

The two-way superstar from Japan reached base in all three plate appearances Monday in his spring training debut as a hitter.

Batting second for the Angels against the Padres, Ohtani drew a walk in the first inning after starting with a 0-2 count, then added another walk in the third. His biggest contribution came in the fifth, when Ohtani followed Eric Young Jr.'s one-out double with an RBI single to center, starting what became a four-run inning for the Angels.

MORE:

Shohei Ohtani has mixed results in MLB debut



Ohtani was then removed in favor of pinch-runner Jack Kruger but got a hero's welcome when he returned to the dugout.

The 23-year-old's impressive showing at the plate Monday helped balance out his pitching debut Saturday, in which the right-hander allowed a second-inning homer to Keon Broxton in his 1 1/3 innings of work against the Brewers.