The PGA Tour moved from its West Coast swing last week to the east with The Honda Classic in Florida, where Justin Thomas earned his eighth PGA Tour victory, defeating Luke List in a playoff.

WGC Mexico Championship preview: World's top-4 players to compete in Mexico City

This week, the Tour is heading out of the country all together. The WGC Mexico Championship returns to Mexico City after ending its relationship with Trump National at Doral.

With The Masters on everyone's mind, this week's event may seem like a major-championship warmup with so many top-ranked players in the field. The world's top-4 ranked players are teeing up this week, making this an intriguing late-winter event.

The Course

The Club de Golf Chapultepec, a 7,330-yard par 71, joined the World Golf Championship ranks last year. Redesigned in 1972, the course underwent significant changes, and more upgrades were made ahead of its WGC introduction. Beautiful, tree-lined and difficult, the course offers players options while still challenging them tee-to-green.

Defending Champion

Dustin Johnson edged Englishman Tommy Fleetwood by one shot, and Riss Fisher and Jon Rahm by two shots in a tight battle last year. Johnson used his power and accuracy to take advantage of the longer holes, which allowed him to hang on Sunday despite Fleetwood and Fisher surging.

Johnson, already with a win in 2018, will be among the favorites again this year. Still ranked No. 1 in the world, Johnson seems like something of a forgotten man with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas taking up most of the spotlight.

Favorites

Both Johnson and Fleetwood have been playing exceptional golf lately, and should be among the leaders over the weekend. Fleetwood, ranked 11th in the world, has a win and a fourth-place finish already this year.

Thomas, Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are all in the field this week. The quartet of young stars draw large crowds and usually leave fans with plenty to cheer about. Thomas has won seven of his last 31 starts, while Rahm has climbed to No. 2 in the world. Spieth and Fowler have been quiet recently, but both could breakout and win this week.

Also, watch out for Alex Noren. The Swedish star, ranked 14th in the world, lost in a playoff at Torrey Pines, and he finished third last week. He hasn't finished outside the top 21 in four PGA Tour starts this year, and may be ready to collect another win.

Sleepers

A trio of Englishmen: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Fisher are all dangerous players who have been playing well on the European Tour since last fall. Fitzpatrick, ranked 30th in the world, has racked up 10 top-20 finishes in his last 11 starts, while Hatton won twice in a row last fall in Europe and also has 10 top 20s in his last 11 starts.

Tony Finau and South African Dylan Frittelli are also in great form. Frittelli finished 11th last week and has six straight top-20 finishes.