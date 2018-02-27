Felix Hernandez injury update: Mariners star 'day-to-day' after hit in pitching arm

News

Mariners ace Felix Hernandez left Monday's game against the Cubs after being struck in the pitching arm by a line drive.

Hernandez left with one out in the bottom of the second after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Cubs catcher Victor Caratini. Hernandez appeared in considerable pain as trainers checked him before he left the field.

The team later announced Hernandez was hit in the upper right forearm and was returning to the Mariners' complex in Peoria, Ariz., for further examination.



The 31-year-old right-hander gave up one hit — on that comebacker from Caratini — and struck out two in his 1 1/3-inning stint.

However, the X-rays on Hernandez's arm came out negative, which moves Hernandez's status as "day-to-day."



The 2010 Cy Young Award winner has been hampered by injuries the past couple of seasons. A six-time All-Star, "King Felix" slumped to a 4.36 ERA last season.

According to MLB.com, Hernandez has made nine straight opening-day starts, the longest active streak among pitchers.

