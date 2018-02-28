Roger Goodell seeks over $2M from Jerry Jones, who'll contest reimbursement, report says

The NFL is seeking more than $2 million from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for court costs stemming from a legal battle with running back Ezekiel Elliott's suspension and the owner's attempted roadblocks of Roger Goodell's contract, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Monday that Goodell wanted to fine Jones for his challenge to the NFL commissioner’s contract but the league's other 31 owners cited a 20-year-old resolution as Goodell's best approach to deal with Jones.

The resolution, per ESPN.com, says if an owner participates in litigation against other owners, he must reimburse them for the legal fees.

However, Jones is expected to contest having to reimburse the league, the NFL Network reported Tuesday, citing an unidentified source familiar with the developing situation.



The public feud between Jones and Goodell is largely centered around the punishment of Elliott after a domestic violence investigation. When a six-game suspension was announced by the league, Jones reportedly told Goodell (via ESPN.com): “I’m gonna come after you with everything I have."

Jones did just that, hiring lawyer David Boies in November and threatening to sue the league’s compensation committee, which was negotiating a contract extension with Goodell.

Jones argued his purpose for the threat wasn’t a product of Elliott’s treatment, but instead because all 32 owners were not involved with decisions surrounding the commissioner's contract.

While Elliott appealed his suspension all the way to federal court, Jones argued against the terms in Goodell’s proposed extension claiming the commissioner was overpaid. Jones eventually decided not to sue, and Goodell got his five-year extension. Jones came away with nothing more than a fresh batch of hostility among NFL owners.

According to The New York Times, Jones will be ordered to pay the legal fees the compensation committee incurred defending itself, as well as the legal expenses the NFL spent defending its decision to suspend Elliott.