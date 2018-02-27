Parkland shooting victim was buried in Dwyane Wade jersey

Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, was buried in a Dwyane Wade jersey.
Wow, Joaquin Oliver's parents just said on @AlPunto that he was buried in a @DwyaneWade jersey
— rhetoric (@rhetoric2) February 25, 2018
Oliver was excited about Wade's recent return to the Heat, according to the officiant who led the 17-year-old's memorial service on Feb. 17.
Wade tweeted this in response on Sunday:
You’re about to make me cry this afternoon https://t.co/rWFsQcxlYc
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2018
An emotional Wade spoke to reporters on Monday (via the Sun Sentinel):
“You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family … You just hope that in the time that he was alive, you were able to help bring some form of joy to his life and something memorable — a story that his family and you guys can talk about. I don’t even know the words for it … It’s emotional even thinking about that — that his parents felt that burying him in my jersey was something he wanted. I take a lot of pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant to the youth.”