Jets LB Dylan Donahue arrested after causing wrong-way wreck in Lincoln Tunnel

Jets backup linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested early Monday morning after causing an accident that injured four people by driving the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel. Fortunately, the injuries were minor.

Donahue, 25, was charged with DWI and reckless driving, nj.com reported. He is due in court March 13.

The crash occurred at around 2 a.m. when the Dodge Charger that Donahue was driving collided with a jitney bus carrying 15 people, according to Port Authority spokesperson Joe Pentangelo.

Donahue was observed by an officer driving around traffic cones and the wrong way into the tunnel.

Donahue, a Jets fifth-round pick in 2017, failed field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests before he was placed under arrest, and his passenger was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

The Jets said they are aware of the situation and would not comment further on the pending legal matter.