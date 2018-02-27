Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife pleaded not guilty Monday to murder charges in connection with the death of the former NBA player in 2010.

Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife pleads not guilty to murder charges

Sherra Wright's attorneys entered the not guilty pleas in Memphis, according to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. Wright is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Lorenzen Wright, who played for the Clippers, Hawks, Grizzlies, Kings and Cavaliers during his 13-year NBA career from 1996-2009, was found dead in Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing 10 days.

Police discovered shell casings from different caliber weapons at the scene, and an autopsy revealed he had been shot at least five times. In November 2017, police announced they recovered what is believed to be one of the murder weapons. That discovery provided a break in the case.

Police in Riverside, Calif., arrested Sherra Wright in December. Another man, Billy Turner, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges in connection with the murder. He is a landscaper who was a deacon at the church Sherra Wright attended.

Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, told the Commercial-Appeal in December she believes her son's $1 million insurance policy served as motivation for the killing.

The two defendants are scheduled for their next court appearance March 19. Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said he would announce at that time if he will seek the death penalty.