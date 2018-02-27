Scotland flanker Ryan Wilson has been cited for allegedly making contact with Nathan Hughes' eye during the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland back-row Wilson cited for Hughes clash

Wilson and England number eight Hughes were involved in a scuffle late in the first half of Scotland's 25-13 victory over the Six Nations champions.

Back-row Wilson will face a hearing on Wednesday after appearing to catch Wilson in the face with his right hand when the two clashed off the ball.

"Ryan Wilson, the Scotland back-row forward, has been cited for an alleged act of foul play by the independent Citing Commissioner appointed by World Rugby at the NatWest 6 Nations match between Scotland and England on Saturday." read a Six Nations statement.





"The alleged offence, contact with the eye area of an opponent (Law 9.12) took place in the 37th minute of the match.





"A disciplinary hearing will be convened before a Six Nations Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday."

Six Nations Rugby on Sunday said it will write to the Rugby Football Union and Scottish Rugby to seek their observations on an apparent scuffle in the tunnel between Wilson and England centre Owen Farrell.