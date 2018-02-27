Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga on Tuesday at Espanyol after beating Alaves 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Espanyol

Cristiano Ronaldo (two), Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema all scored in the weekend win, netting in the same game for the first time since April 2016 to secure a fifth successive victory for Zinedine Zidane's side in all competitions.

That is Los Blancos' best run this term and with a tough Champions League last-16 second leg to come away to Paris Saint-Germain to come early next month, they will look to keep the momentum building with a victory at Cornella-El Prat.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game in Barcelona...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Defender Jesus Vallejo is still sidelined with a muscle problem and midfielder Toni Kroos is also out after picking up a knee injury against PSG that could make him doubtful for the trip to Paris in the Champions League on March 6th.

Marcelo also misses out after limping off in win at Betis earlier this month, while Luka Modric is sidelined with a hamstring problem and both of those players will also be doubtful for the game at the Parc des Princes.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Sergio Ramos was suspended on Saturday after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in La Liga against Leganes last week. The Real Madrid captain is available again for the trip to Espanyol and Zidane has no players banned for Tuesday's match.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With Marcelo out, Theo Hernandez should start again at left-back for Real Madrid.

Ramos returns in central defence after suspension and the skipper will be partnered by either Nacho or Raphael Varane.

Elsewhere, Marco Asensio looks set to feature against his former club. The 22-year-old, who had his wisdom tooth removed on Friday, is likely to start on the left instead of Gareth Bale at Cornella.

Zidane could also decide to rest goalkeeper Keylor Navas and bring in Kiko Casilla, signed from Espanyol in 2015.

ESPANYOL TEAM NEWS

Espanyol coach Quique Sanchez Flores has a full squad at his disposal for the visit of Real Madrid on Tuesday, with no players missing through injury or suspension.

Sanchez Flores, who had a spell at Real as a player, has seen his side draw their last four fixtures in La Liga – against Barcelona, Celta Vigo, Villarreal and Deportivo La Coruna.

The Catalan side are down in 15th, but sit comfortably clear of the relegation zone, nine points above 18th-placed Las Palmas.

Espanyol are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation on Tuesday, with former Madrid man Esteban Granero in midfield and Javi Moreno up front.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Espanyol versus Real Madrid kicks off at 20:00 local time on Tuesday and will be shown live in the United Kingdom (UK) on Sky Sports Mix and on Sky Sports Football (via the red button) from 18:55 GMT.

In the United States (US), the match is live on beIN Sports and kicks off at 14:00 ET.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS

