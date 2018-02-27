Department of Education launches investigation into Michigan State’s handling of Larry Nassar case

The U.S. Department of Education is launching a “Title IX directed investigation” into how Michigan State handled reports about Larry Nassar sexually abusing female students while he was employed at the university, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Monday (via Huffington Post).

Nassar last month was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct against some 265 girls and young women while he served as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and the Michigan State athletic department. Both USA Gymnastics and MSU are under heavy scrutiny for failing to respond in a strong enough manner to multiple direct reports and other warning signs of Nassar’s abhorrent behavior dating back to the 1990s.

"This new Title IX investigation will look at systemic issues in the University's handling of sex-based incidents involving Dr. Larry Nassar," Secretary DeVos said in a statement. "Our Office for Civil Rights team will be in East Lansing shortly where they will join the Federal Student Aid team already on site.”

Both Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis have resigned in the fallout from the Nassar trial and conviction. DeVos indicated that interim university president John Engler — a former governor of Michigan – is cooperating with the department’s investigation.

"I appreciated seeing acting President Engler's directive to the entire University to cooperate fully with our — and with all — inquiries into the University's actions. We expect MSU's full and complete disclosure about its actions to protect students from sexual assault,” DeVos said.

DeVos’ statement concluded, “Every student across every campus should know that I am committed to ensuring all students have access to a learning environment free from sexual misconduct and discrimination and that all institutions that fall short will be held accountable for violations of federal law."