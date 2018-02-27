Beginning in 2018, all four U.S. Open Championships — the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Senior Women’s Open — will feature a two-hole aggregate playoff format, the USGA announced Monday.

USGA announces new playoff format for U.S. Open Championships

The U.S. Open previously used an 18-hole aggregate format, but the USGA wanted to make sure it crowned its champion at the end of four days of competition.

“We know how important it is to everyone in the golf world to see play conclude on the Sunday of a major championship and to award the trophy to the champion,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis. “After receiving input from a variety of constituents, including players, fans, volunteers, officials and our broadcast partners, it clearly came across as something that everyone valued and would benefit from.”

For comparison, the Masters has a sudden-death format, the Open Championship uses a four-hole aggregate and the PGA Championship has a three-hole aggregate playoff.

“There is no right or wrong way to determine a winner in stroke play,” Davis said. “Two holes will allow a player to recover from any single mistake, and at the same time, provide a memorable, and perhaps dramatic, experience for all involved.”

The 2008 U.S. Open was the last to go to a playoff, when Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate were tied after 18 extra holes before Woods won on a sudden-death 19th hole.

The 2018 U.S. Open is schedule for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Shinnecock Hills, New York.