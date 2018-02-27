Could LeBron James join the 76ers?

Look: Billboards appear in Cleveland enticing LeBron James to join 76ers

Three billboards in downtown Cleveland appeared Monday trying to entice James to play in Philadelphia. And they aren't subtle.



these appeared this morning in downtown cleveland pic.twitter.com/tfoxHqPTER

— Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) February 26, 2018



Located approximately seven miles from the Cavaliers' Quicken Loans Arena, the first billboard has a maroon #23 with a crown positioned on a court with 76ers Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Robert Covington's numbers.

The second billboard says "Complete The Process" in red, white and blue, and the third says "#PhillyWantsLeBron."

James can become a free agent this summer, and while there's been plenty of speculation about where he might go, or whether he will opt to stay in his native Ohio, he's been quiet on the matter. But USA Today reported last fall that if James does leave the Cavs, sources in the NBA say Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo will try to sign James.

Power Home Remodeling Group, based in Chester, Pa., put the billboards up to "start a conversation" about James joining the 76ers.

"People don't talk about Philly for LeBron because it's an underdog town," the CEO of the company, Asher Raphael said, via PhillyVoice.com. "But this would be the best situation for him. He could win championships here, the fans are great and it would be good for the NBA. It keeps LeBron in the Eastern Conference."