Magic Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?

Ronaldo: I'm no Prince Charming, but I like myself

Well, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not necessarily saying that it is him, but the Portugal captain admits that holding high esteem is a vital part of his psyche.

Ronaldo has, at times, drawn a certain amount of derision for a supposedly high ego, an advertising campaign in his underpants perhaps not helping that perception.

A reputation for being arrogant has followed Ronaldo around throughout his career and, while stating he is no "Prince Charming", the 33-year-old likes what he sees in the mirror.

"Aside from being hard-headed and all, you have to like yourself," Ronaldo told Desimpedidos.

"You need to have self-esteem. I can't say I'm Prince Charming, but... I look in the mirror and I like myself.

"Of course you need to have self-esteem. If you don't, it's because you don't like yourself."