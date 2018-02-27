The Vikings won't be using their franchise tag on veteran quarterback Case Keenum.

Vikings won't place franchise tag on Case Keenum, report says

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Minnesota is still looking for its franchise quarterback, meaning Keenum is likely headed elsewhere.

The Vikings are in an interesting conundrum with their quarterbacks, since Keenum took over only after Sam Bradford went down with a knee injury early in the 2017 season. Keenum surprised many by leading the team to a 13-3 record and the NFC Championship game.

Bradford has recovered, but he's also a free agent this season and could go elsewhere.

MORE:

Case Keenum could follow Pat Shurmur if hired as head coach, report says



Teddy Bridgewater, who was tabbed to be the Vikings' franchise quarterback when he was drafted in 2014, has hardly seen playing time the past two season after he suffered an ACL tear in August 2016 that required surgery and rehab.

Bridgewater is under contract for 2018 at the same $1.3 million salary he received in 2017, since he was on the PUP list for the first six games of last season.