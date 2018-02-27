​NHL trade deadline: Jets acquire center Paul Stastny from Blues

The Jets have acquired center Paul Stastny from the Blues in exchange for prospect Erik Foley, a conditional first-round draft pick this year and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2020, the team announced Monday.

Stastny, 32, has tallied 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games for St. Louis this season. In his 12 years in the NHL, the first eight of which were with the Avalanche, he has 216 goals and 417 assists over 805 regular-season games.



30+ - Paul Stastny is two assists away from his ninth career #NHL season with 30+ assists. No other player on the Jets has more than six such seasons. Northbound. #RiseTogether #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/TDhMA2kbYV

With 83 points after this past weekend’s action, Winnipeg is in third place in the Western Conference. Stastny adds punch to an offense that has already scored 208 goals, fourth most in the league.

Foley, a 20-year-old forward, was selected 78th overall by Winnipeg in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games for Providence College this season and has 87 career points (37 goals, 50 assists) in 104 games for Providence.