F1 2018: Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and the rest — check out every car ahead of the new season

Along with the drivers, those magnificent machines are big stars of the show in Formula One. Mercedes have unveiled the W09 as they go in search of a fifth successive constructors' championship. Ferrari and Red Bull loom as the most likely challengers to that hegemony. Here, we run through the new vehicles - complete with their halos - set to deliver thrills and spills from the curtain raiser in Melbourne next month through to the season finale in Abu Dhabi in November.



Sauber



Sauber earned just five points to finish bottom of the constructors' standings last season. Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc will hope to improve on that haul in the new C37 after the Swiss team, powered by Ferrari engines, joined forces with Alfa Romeo on a technical and commercial basis. They sport a new red-and-white colour scheme having spent recent years in blue.



McLaren



McLaren delivered a drivers' championship for Lewis Hamilton in 2008, but have endured a precipitous decline since then. The team picked up 30 points to finish ninth in 2017 and are perhaps fortunate to still have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso driving the MCL33 after several seasons of struggle for the Spaniard. They will hope Renault power is the answer to their problems.



Haas









Toro Rosso



Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso have made the risky move of swapping a Renault power unit for Honda engines in their STR13, despite the Japanese suppliers having comprehensively failed to equip McLaren reliably and competitively in recent years. Relative newcomers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley are the men charged with improving on Toro Rosso's 53 points and a seventh-place finish last term.



Renault



The heady days of 2005 and 2006, when Alonso delivered two constructors' titles and two drivers' world championships may be a long way off, but there are high hopes for Renault to orchestrate a more competitive campaign this year with the RS18. Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr have the likes of Williams and Force India in their sights after Renault as a team placed sixth in 2017.



Williams



Williams should serve as a warning to McLaren, the one-time powerhouse having slipped from regular title contention in the 1980s and 1990s to become also-rans in recent decades Veteran Felipe Massa has finally moved on, leaving Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin to pilot the FW41.



Force India



Force India were unquestionably the best of the rest in 2017, finishing fourth on 187 points, comfortably ahead of Williams but also well back from third-placed Red Bull (368). Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will be expected to push hard in the VJM11 as they attempt to add to the team's meagre haul of five podium finishes across the previous nine years.



Red Bull



Red Bull proved unable to meaningfully threaten the dominance of Mercedes and struggled even to match Ferrari in 2017, leaving Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in particular increasingly frustrated. The Milton Keynes-based outfit had been unstoppable during Sebastian Vettel's sequence of four world titles in succession from 2010 to 2013. Will the coming campaign and the new RB14 mark a resurgence from team principal Christian Horner and his crew?



Ferrari



The Scuderia's long-suffering supporters thought 2017 could be the season they finally asserted themselves after struggling to break the hegemony of Red Bull and then Mercedes. Instead it was more of the same, Vettel's strong start falling away to allow Lewis Hamilton to reclaim the crown. All eyes will be on the famous Italian team this year, with memories of their five successive titles from 2000 to 2004 continuing to underpin a reputation as one of the sport's powerhouses. It remains to be seen if the SF71H can restore Ferrari to their former glory.