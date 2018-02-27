The Nashville Predators shored up their front-line depth Monday, acquiring forward Ryan Hartman from the division-rival Blackhawks.

NHL trade deadline: Predators acquire Ryan Hartman from Blackhawks

NHL Network/Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman reports the deal will send Hartman and a fifth-round pick in 2018 from the Blackhawks to Nashville for 22-year-old Swiss entry-level player Victor Edjsell, plus first- and fourth-round picks in 2018

The 23-year-old Hartman has scored 25 points in 57 games for the Blackhawks this season. He scored 31 points in 76 games in his first full season with the Blackhawks last year. Coincidentally, he has one career hat trick, and it came against the Predators in January 2017.

The Blackhawks selected him with the No. 30 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

As for Edjsell, the Blackhawks had reportedly showed interest in the center in 2017 before he inked a two-year entry-level deal with the Predators. He is currently playing with Swiss club HV71.